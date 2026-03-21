Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,248,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,856 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $54.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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