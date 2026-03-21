Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 109,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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