Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,508. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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