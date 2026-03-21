Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$125.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and eleven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.00.

NGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Newmont Price Performance

About Newmont

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$116.00 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$53.03 and a 1 year high of C$119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$116.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

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Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

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