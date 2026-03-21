Groupama Asset Managment Acquires Shares of 23,374 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at $51,472,126.89. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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