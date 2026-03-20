Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Samsara by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2%

IOT stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,679.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,517 shares of company stock worth $76,297,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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