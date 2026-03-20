Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 324,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,218,000. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,050,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

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