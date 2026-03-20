Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Invests $6.08 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

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iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $162.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index includes securities issued by the approximately 200 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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