Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $163.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

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About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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