Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $17.32 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

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