GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 318,109 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 988.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318,109 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44,959.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,637,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,492 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,943,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,940 shares during the period.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.54 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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