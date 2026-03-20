iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,052,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,544,000 after acquiring an additional 733,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,736,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,092,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 830,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,491 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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