Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $217.00

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.8%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,103,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 502,275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,547.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after buying an additional 453,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 46.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after buying an additional 290,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after buying an additional 254,296 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $162.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $210.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

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Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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