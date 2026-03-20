SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB Holdings Raised by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 388,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB opened at $33.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

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