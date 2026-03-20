Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.7990, with a volume of 30116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.40.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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