Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September $ZSEP Shares Sold by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September (BATS:ZSEP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September accounts for about 1.5% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September by 143.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September in the third quarter worth $36,000.

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Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September Price Performance

Shares of ZSEP opened at $26.75 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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