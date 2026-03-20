Brokerages Set Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $71.80

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 242,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $13,990,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,653 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,884.22. The trade was a 40.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $37,117,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846.40. The trade was a 99.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,586,871 shares of company stock worth $91,893,926 over the last three months. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FOX by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. FOX has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

About FOX

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Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

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