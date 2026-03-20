Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 156,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF makes up 3.0% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 340.2% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

QFLR stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.76. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. QFLR was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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