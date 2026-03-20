Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:CL opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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