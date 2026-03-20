Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More.

Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More.

Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More.

S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More.

Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More.

JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More.

Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East tensions (Israel–Iran) and political/military headlines are driving risk aversion and helped push VOO lower in premarket and early trading. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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