Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $28.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $28,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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