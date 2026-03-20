Keel Point LLC Buys 6,324 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,531,000 after acquiring an additional 388,096 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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