Miller Global Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF $PICK

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

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iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BATS PICK opened at $53.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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