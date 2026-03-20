Miller Global Investments LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 642,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

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Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

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