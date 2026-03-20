Miller Global Investments LLC Buys Shares of 40,975 Cambria Global Value ETF $GVAL

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Cambria Global Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

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Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GVAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

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