Miller Global Investments LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 2,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 194,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JSI stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

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