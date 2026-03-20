Miller Global Investments LLC Buys Shares of 55,386 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

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Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.98 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $521.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 213.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

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Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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