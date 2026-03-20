Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded HF Sinclair from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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