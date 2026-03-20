Miller Global Investments LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,958 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the third quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BUD opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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