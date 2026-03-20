2,548 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Purchased by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:CI opened at $264.72 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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