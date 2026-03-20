177,586 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Bought by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 177,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. FS Credit Opportunities comprises about 1.0% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider Michael C. Forman acquired 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $200,454.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,312 shares in the company, valued at $230,422.40. This trade represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,049 shares of company stock valued at $231,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.7%

FS Credit Opportunities Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

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