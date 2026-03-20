Stairway Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,511,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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