4,078 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Purchased by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Ralph Lauren makes up about 1.3% of Miller Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 248.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2%

RL opened at $340.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

See Also

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