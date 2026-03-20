First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Sells $1,800,971.64 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Up 0.9%

First Solar stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.98.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Glj Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 33.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 33.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 40.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long‑term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. First Solar Expansion And Institutional Support Shape Valuation And Risk Profile

U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long‑term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer‑term investors. Guggenheim price target update

Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Evercore ISI lowers price target

Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Neutral Sentiment: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near‑term expectations but not a consensus sell call. GLJ Research rating change

GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near‑term expectations but not a consensus sell call. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short‑term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline‑driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Pomerantz investor alert

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline‑driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrades: Zacks cut FSLR to a “strong sell” and other firms have trimmed targets — these negative analyst notes increase near‑term selling pressure and can influence quant/CTA flows. Zacks downgrade

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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