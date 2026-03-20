Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,271,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,005,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Blalock Williams LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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