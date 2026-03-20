Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 288,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2,012.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XLSR opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

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