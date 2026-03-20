Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 55,463 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 872.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,144,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,063,000 after buying an additional 618,513 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 357,601 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,838,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 369,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 225,394 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

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