Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 59.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock worth $11,763,864 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Oracle News

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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