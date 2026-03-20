IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,786 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $435.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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