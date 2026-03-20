First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.26% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

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First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $21.08 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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