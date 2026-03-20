Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% during the third quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794,009 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,832 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,714,000 after buying an additional 2,049,202 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,701,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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