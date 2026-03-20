Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.58 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,661,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,014,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,092.69 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,256.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $998.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.