Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 456932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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