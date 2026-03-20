GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Erste Group Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for CME, calling for strong price appreciation — this likely supported upside sentiment among investors. Goldman Sachs Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CME Group

Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for CME, calling for strong price appreciation — this likely supported upside sentiment among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall: multiple firms maintain buy/overweight stances and some price targets (e.g., TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley) are above the current trading level, while others (e.g., JP Morgan) are more conservative — this creates a balanced catalyst set for price discovery. Quiver Quant – Analyst ratings & price targets summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall: multiple firms maintain buy/overweight stances and some price targets (e.g., TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley) are above the current trading level, while others (e.g., JP Morgan) are more conservative — this creates a balanced catalyst set for price discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for March shows zero shares shorted (days-to-cover 0.0), but the figures look erroneous/artefactual (NaN and repeated 0 values). As reported, this offers no reliable signal on bearish positioning.

Reported short-interest data for March shows zero shares shorted (days-to-cover 0.0), but the figures look erroneous/artefactual (NaN and repeated 0 values). As reported, this offers no reliable signal on bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CME’s Senior MD & General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares (~$1.1M) on March 17, reducing his stake by ~31%. Market participants often view sizable insider sales as a short-term negative signal. SEC Form 4 – Marcus sale

Insider selling: CME’s Senior MD & General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares (~$1.1M) on March 17, reducing his stake by ~31%. Market participants often view sizable insider sales as a short-term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Aggregated insider activity over recent months shows more sales than buys (multiple senior executives have sold shares), which can weigh on sentiment if investors interpret this as executives taking gains rather than signaling long-term conviction. Quiver Quant – Insider activity

CME Group Trading Up 0.6%

CME Group stock opened at $310.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.53 and a 52 week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

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