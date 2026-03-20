Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Up 11.6% – What’s Next?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.70 and last traded at GBX 35.70. 215,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 376,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.

Hardide Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.97.

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Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hardide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hardide

About Hardide

In other Hardide news, insider Matthew Hamblin bought 42,892 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £9,865.16. Also, insider Simon Hallam bought 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £2,455.94. Insiders have purchased 213,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,813 over the last ninety days. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments.

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