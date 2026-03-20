Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%
NYSE:C opened at $109.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
More Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve’s proposal to ease capital rules for major banks could boost returns on equity and free up capital for buybacks/lending, a structural tailwind for large banks like Citigroup. Fed proposes easing capital rules for major banks
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-focused coverage highlighting Citigroup among banks that could outperform in choppy markets provides a positive investor narrative that can support multiple buyers. Citigroup and 5 More Bank Stocks Set to Thrive in a Choppy Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research desk is active: the firm publicly trimmed crypto price targets and ratings (signaling a cautious view on crypto-linked names) while also issuing rare buy ratings on some industries — activity that highlights fee-generating research but doesn’t directly change bank fundamentals. Citigroup quietly trims most crypto stocks, except one surprise pick
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi research expects Brent crude to jump to $110–$120/bbl amid Middle East supply disruptions — useful for macro positioning (energy stocks up, inflation risks higher) and relevant to Citigroup’s markets and trading revenue outlook. Citi sees Brent rising to $110–120/bbl in the coming days
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports note Citigroup shares rising while broader markets fell, reflecting stock-specific buying interest or rotation into select banks. This is confirmation of the intraday move rather than a fundamental driver. Citigroup (C) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership turnover: reports that long-time Citi finance chief Mark Mason plans to leave by year‑end to pursue a CEO role raise questions about near-term management continuity and could be a headline risk for investors. Citi’s Mason plans to leave by year’s end, gunning for a CEO role – report
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s rate pause accompanied by a warning of higher inflation has pressured bank stocks broadly (JPM, BAC, C, WFC noted), creating a near‑term headwind for earnings expectations and investor sentiment in the sector. Fed Keeps Rates Steady Amid Rising Inflation: What it Means for Banks
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
Further Reading
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