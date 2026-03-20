Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:C opened at $109.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

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Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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