Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.17. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $5,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,647,546 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,699.04. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,794,685 shares of company stock worth $173,053,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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