Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.04 EPS

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $3.04, FiscalAI reports.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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