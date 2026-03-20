Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.