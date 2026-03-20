Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Shahar Tamari Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,419,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,621,578.45. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1%

GLBE stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

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Global-e Online Company Profile

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Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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